" /> Texas Bar and Nightclub Alliance Sues State Over Latest Shutdowns – EastTexasRadio.com
Lakes Regional Community Center Header
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Morrell banner
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Access Financial Group

Texas Bar and Nightclub Alliance Sues State Over Latest Shutdowns

1 hour ago

With bars and nightclubs ordered to close, a group is planning to sue Texas over the proclamation. The Texas Bar and Nightclub Alliance says Governor Greg Abbott doesn’t have any scientific evidence that bars pose a higher public health risk than restaurants, grocery stores or hair salons. Legal analyst Ed Klein says these lawsuits could become more prevalent. When the governor issued the order, he said it was “clear” an increase in COVID-19 was driven by “certain types of activity, including Texans congregating in bars.”

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     