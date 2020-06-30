Texas Bar and Nightclub Alliance Sues State Over Latest Shutdowns

With bars and nightclubs ordered to close, a group is planning to sue Texas over the proclamation. The Texas Bar and Nightclub Alliance says Governor Greg Abbott doesn’t have any scientific evidence that bars pose a higher public health risk than restaurants, grocery stores or hair salons. Legal analyst Ed Klein says these lawsuits could become more prevalent. When the governor issued the order, he said it was “clear” an increase in COVID-19 was driven by “certain types of activity, including Texans congregating in bars.”