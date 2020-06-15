Hopkins County Bookings

Hopkins County deputies stopped a pickup early Friday morning for defective taillights and arrested the passenger on an outstanding Lamar County warrant. Thirty-year-old Jessica Marie Briggle was transported to the Hopkins County jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance and bond was set at $20,000.

A 49-year-old Sulphur Springs man was arrested shortly after midnight Saturday morning after a traffic stop by Hopkins County deputies on FM 71 near the Hopkins -Delta county line. After receiving permission to search, deputies found a pill bottle containing a bag of suspected methamphetamine and some marijuana cigarettes. Deputies also located some scales in the vehicle. Larry Deayne Testerman Jr. was arrested.