Hopkins County Chamber Connection

By Butch Burney

Need glasses for the upcoming Total Solar Eclipse? Want a T-shirt and sticker? We know where you can get them. We have eclipse merchandise at the Chamber of Commerce, including T-shirts, stickers, and glasses. With tens of thousands of visitors targeting Hopkins County on Monday, April 8, don’t wait until the last minute.

The Chamber has an eclipse website, TotalEclipseSSTx.com, where you can upload information about events, attractions, lodging, retail shops, and restaurants. That will be the information clearinghouse for what is happening in Hopkins County on April 8 and the weekend leading up to that day.

We will host a free concert on Saturday, April 6, downtown, featuring The Paper Dolls, Jason Waldon, the Alibis and Dubb, and the Luv Machines. Plus, the vendors’ market will be at The Venue at 219 that weekend.

Check out the website, upload information, and get prepared!

Chamber Golf Tournament

For all the linksters, the Chamber’s annual golf tournament, historically the first Friday in April, has been moved to the first Friday in May due to the eclipse traffic. We will post registration information in the middle of next week. The tournament is limited to 43 teams – 18 in the morning and 25 in the afternoon.

Cocktails and Conversation

Join us for our following Cocktails and Conversation mixer, hosted by the Haus of Sabo at their new studio located at 206 Church St. The mixer will be from 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, March 7.

You don’t have to be a Chamber member to attend; there is no charge.

Come and enjoy some cocktails and conversation.

Ribbon Cuttings

Jade’s Facial and Wax will have a ribbon-cutting at noon on Monday, February 26, at 1217 South Broadway St., Suite 1. Please join us.