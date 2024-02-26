ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center

Hopkins County Deputies arrested Pablo Hernain Perez-Argueta on Saturday for Money Laundering of more than $30,000 but less than $150,000. At last report, he remained in the Hopkins County Jail, with no other information available.

Roger Lee Speed is being held in the Hopkins County Jail after deputies arrested him on Saturday on multiple charges. Speed was charged with Possession of More than four but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance, Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence with the Intent to Impair an Investigation, and Abandoning or Endangering a Child. There was no bond information available.

Deputies arrested Desiree Lewis in Hopkins County Sunday. They booked her into the county jail for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a convicted felon.

