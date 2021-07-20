Hopkins County Chamber Connection

By Butch Burney

The Chamber Showcase is a two-for-one event.

It’s an ideal opportunity to get your business name out to the community. It’s also a great way for community members to get to learn more about local businesses and maybe get a door prize to boot.

We just have another week to sign up for the 3rd Annual Chamber Showcase. The Showcase is set for Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Sulphur Springs Country Club. Tables are available for $60 each and vendors are asked to bring a $25 gift or gift card to be given away at random drawings. This is a fantastic networking event and a way for you, as a business owner or representative, to get your name and services out to the public. Only Chamber members can reserve booths for display (the public is invited to attend free of charge), so contact us at the Chamber to find out how your affordable annual membership not only allows you to rent a booth at the Showcase but gives you advantages and opportunities all year long. Come by or call the Chamber office at 903-885-6515 for more information. A registration link is on our website, HopkinsChamber.org.

Adult Leadership

The Adult Leadership program is currently accepting applications for the 2021-22 Adult Leadership class. Registration is on our website, HopkinsChamber.org or I can email you the documents if you contact me at butch@hopkinschamber.org or by calling 903-885-6515.

Adult Leadership takes you through all of the services of the city and county in an in-depth program that will enrich your life, both occupationally and individually.

If you applied last year, please re-apply this year. The class needs 20-25 members, and the deadline is Aug. 13.

CanHelp Back to School

CanHelp is hosting a Back to School fair from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 30, at the Civic Center. There will be free backpacks and school supplies for low-to-moderate income students (must apply online at canhelponline.org), plus dental screenings, school physicals, health screenings, immunizations and vaccinations, haircuts and food and drinks.

Lunch and Learn

State Sen. Bob Hall and State Rep. Bryan Slaton will be in town for a Lunch and Learn from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15. Registration forms are on our website, so sign up to learn how laws passed (and not passed) by the Texas Legislature will affect your business. Lunch will be provided at the Sulphur Springs Country Club. Tickets are $15 for Chamber members and $20 for nonmembers. Thanks for Atmos Energy and Oncor for sponsoring this important luncheon.

Jet Ski Race

A professional Jet Ski race event is coming to Sulphur Springs July 24-25 at Coleman Lake (Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.). Admission is free to the public and features food venders, local business booths, jet ski performance, and action-packed racing.

Jettribe is the title sponsor of the final round of the Texas WaterX Championship watercraft race series, sanctioned by the IJSBA, in Sulphur Springs. Winners of the Sulphur Springs Championship will be crowned Texas State Champions.

Details for vendors, hotel information, and racer registration can be found on the website www.jettribe.com/events/.

Business Highlight

The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce is highlighting a member of the Chamber each week. Please join me in congratulating our Business of the Week for July 14, Saputo. You can read biographical stories at the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page and Instagram page.

Ribbon Cuttings

Joe’s Convenience Store was welcomed to the Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting on July 14.

Seamless Gutter Experts will host a ribbon cutting at the Chamber office, 110 Main St., at noon on Wednesday, July 21. Please come welcome them to the business community.

Natalie’s Food Mart, 1321 South Broadway, will host a ribbon cutting at noon on Wednesday, July 28. Join us for that celebration.