Hopkins County Chamber Connection – January 24

By Butch Burney

Meetings to prepare for the April 8 eclipse continue at the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce.

We will meet for all retail shops at 9:00 am on Tuesday, January 30, churches at 9:00 am on Wednesday, January 31, restaurants at 3:00 pm on Thursday, February 1, and for schools at 9:00 am on Tuesday, February 6.

All are invited to the meetings as we prepare for tens of thousands of visitors to Hopkins County on April 8 for the total solar eclipse. We are at the 50-yard line of eclipse viewing and must prepare as much as possible.

We are also updating our website daily, TotalEclipseSSTx.com, so if you have any events, lodging, food, or anything you would like to promote on the website for the eclipse, please send us the information.

Banquet/Community Awards

Tickets are available but going fast for the 97th Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet that will celebrate Hopkins County with a theme of “Sweethearts” awards and dinner on Thursday, February 15, at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center.

At the banquet, we will recognize the people and businesses that make Hopkins County the best place to live and work. We will be giving out such awards as Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Educators of the Year, Small and Large Business of the Year, and others.

Social networking and a cocktail hour begin at 6:00 pm, with food service at 6:30 and awards at 7:00 pm.

You can reserve your seat for $30 per person or get a table for 10 for $500. The tables include preferential seating, name displays, and video recognition at the banquet.

For more information, call the Chamber at 903-885-6515 or email info@HopkinsChamber.org.

Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast

Get your ‘bacon on’ at the Anual Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm. Saturday, February 17, at the Hopkins County Civic Center. The cost is $8 per person, and children under six eat free. It includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, bacon, coffee, milk, and juice. The funds will benefit local charitable programs.

Employee Hiring and Retention

One of our former Chamber Board members, Doc Flesher, will be part of a webinar this coming Friday, January 26, at 2 pm Doc is a certified Master Business Coach and will be discussing the qualities to look for in a new hire, how to train a new hire and how to retain a great employee. The webinar will be part of a presentation on CRM for small businesses. Free registration. Here’s the link – Pinksavvy.net/webregister

Directories

Work is finishing on the 2023 Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Directory. We distribute over 7,000 of these directories to visitors, relocation hopefuls, and even hometown heroes interested in learning more about our local businesses. They include historical information and everything to see and do in Hopkins County. The best part is that they have an alphabetical and categorical listing of your business.

With Echo Publishing, LeeAnn Peugh is contacting businesses to see if you are interested in placing an ad in the directory.

The rates are affordable and one of the best ways to represent your business. You may also contact the Chamber, and I will pass your information along to her.

If your business wants to be in the directory, please maintain your current membership. We will include only existing members in the directory. If unsure, please get in touch with the Chamber at info@HopkinsChamber.org or by calling 903-885-6515.