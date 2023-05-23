Hopkins County Chamber Connection – May 24

By Butch Burney

If it’s May, it means that it’s just the right time to start thinking about stew!

While the 54th Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival is still five months away, the annual logo contest is underway.

The theme for this year is Bowl Games, a take-off on college football bowl games along with stew bowls.

The Chamber is accepting logo submissions through 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 6. You can submit a logo on the Chamber website, HopkinsChamber.org.

The winner of the logo contest will be awarded four stew tickets, four T-shirts, a quart bowl of stew and a parking pass.

Leadership Sulphur Springs

Even if you think you know Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County, you are sure to learn a lot through Leadership Sulphur Springs, which is back on this year, with applications online!

The leadership class is for Hopkins County men and women who want to learn and become more invested in their local community. It’s an intensive nine-month program that immerses the participants in the business and government of Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County.

The tentative dates for this year’s program are attached to the application, which can be accessed at HopkinsChamber.org.

The registration fee is $500 and that covers the cost of the food, drinks, transportation, etc. for the year.

Summer Storytime

Summer Storytime at Sulphur Springs Public Library is just around the corner. “Once upon a time … at the library” kickoff is 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3.

Journey Road Golf Tournament

The 3rd Annual Journey Road Ministries Golf Tournament is scheduled for June 26 at Sulphur Springs Country Club. It is a four-person scramble with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. The $400 registration fee covers lunch and two golf carts.

Register at JourneyRoadMinistries.com.

Patriot Sporting Challenge

The 5th Anniversary Patriot Sporting Challenge is set for June 3, 2023 at Lake Fork, supporting Folds of Honor and Heroes Ranch.

The Challenge is limited ot 72 teams who participate in fishing and golf at Lake Fork, then meet for Casino Games at 2 p.m. at the iconic Neon Moon in Yantis.

It’s a unique opportunity to support the two military veteran organizations.

Register on the website PatriotSportingChallenge.org.

Open House

The Barn at Emory will have an open House Saturday, May 27, from 1-3 p.m. The event venue is located at 550 County Road 3455, Emory.

Wedding Expo

The DIY Wedding Expo is coming back to the Civic Center from noon to 5 p.m. on Sept. 23. For more information on sponsorships or vendor spaces, contact Tracey Treadway at 214-683-7669 or roadmaptothealtar@gmail.com.

Business of the Week

101 Barbershop is the Chamber’s Business of the Week! The barbershop is located at 101 Bill Bradford Road (Windsor Plaza). For more information on the business, including its employees and history, go to HopkinsChamber.org.