ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Sandlin Header 2022
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1

Paxton’s Affair Detailed In Impeachement Trial

 

 

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Attorney General Ken Paxton’s alleged extramarital affair came up for the first time at length Monday in his impeachment trial. Katherine  Cary, the former chief of staff in the attorney general’s office, testified how she came to learn about the affair and how Paxton ultimately confessed to it. Cary testified how she warned Paxton it could make him vulnerable to bribery. Paxton’s wife, Sen. Angela Paxton, listened on from the Senate floor. She’s is disqualified from voting in the trial but has to attend.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     