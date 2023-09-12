Paxton’s Affair Detailed In Impeachement Trial

Attorney General Ken Paxton’s alleged extramarital affair came up for the first time at length Monday in his impeachment trial. Katherine Cary, the former chief of staff in the attorney general’s office, testified how she came to learn about the affair and how Paxton ultimately confessed to it. Cary testified how she warned Paxton it could make him vulnerable to bribery. Paxton’s wife, Sen. Angela Paxton, listened on from the Senate floor. She’s is disqualified from voting in the trial but has to attend.