Hopkins County Chamber Connection – Sept. 21

By Butch Burney

Tickets for this year’s 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, will go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the Chamber of Commerce office, local banks and online!

This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28. You can purchase them at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.

Quart tickets are $15 this year. They can only be purchased at the Chamber office or the day of the stew, which is Saturday, Oct. 22.

Stew Cook Registration

Past cooks have until Friday, Sept. 23, to register for Stew Festival and retain their site from last year.

If you have cooked stew in the past or want to for the first time, now is the time to register for Stew Fest, presented by Alliance Bank. Friday night activities, hosted by Bob Evans Foods, will be going on the night before at Buford Park.

To register for a cook site, go online to the Chamber’s website at HopkinsChamber.org/stewcooks, email info@HopkinsChamber.org or call 903-885-6515. The cost to enter is $100 per stew pot, with $150 coming from the sponsor to pay for ingredients.

Volunteer Opportunity

If a person or group would like to volunteer to work in one of the service tents at the Stew Festival, please contact me at Butch@HopkinsChamber.org or by calling 903-885-6515. Volunteers can help from 9 a.m. to about 12:15 p.m.

Homecoming Parade

The Dial Study Club is bringing back the Sulphur Springs High School Homecoming Parade at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. The parade, sponsored by Triple Crown Roofing, will begin at Buford Park, go east down Connally Street, turn north on Davis Street and then west on Houston Street to end at the park. It will not go around the square.

Ribeye Roundup

If you’re looking for a great steak, you don’t want to miss the Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup on Saturday, Oct. 1, on the downtown plaza.

The event features a steak cook-off which will include an expected 40-plus cook teams, educational trade show, free Bobby Irwin concert and more.

You can also get a blue Ribeye Roundup T-shirt for just $14 at the Chamber of Commerce, 110 Main St. Come by to pick one up!

Main Street Uncorked

Main Street Uncorked Wine and Music Festival is ready to go from 1-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, downtown. There will be wine samples from some of the best Texas wineries, local vendors and musical artists including Jeb Brooks Band and Twisted Whisky.

Tickets are available for $10 onlines at MainStreetUncorked2022.eventbrite.com. Tickets are $15 at the door.

Quilt Show

The 21st Annual Quilt Show, presented by the Lone Star Heritage Quilt Guild, is set for Sept. 23-24 at First Baptist Church’s The ROC. Admission is $5 per person (under 12 are free). It will last from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Lisa Erlandson, AQS certified appraiser of Quilted Textiles and historian, will be the special speaker. There will be more than 100 quilts along with door prizes and vendors. For more information, go to SulphurSpringsTxQuilts.com.

Ribbon Cutting

The Reserve at Sulphur Springs, an apartment complex on League Street, hosted a ribbon cutting at noon, Wednesday, Sept. 14. Please welcome them to the community.

[Photo attached]