Hopkins County Commissioners To Meet Monday

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, May 23, 2022

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum.

Consent Agenda.

i)

Special Session – 3-21-2022

Work Session – 3-21-2022 PM Work Session – 3-28-2022 Work Session – 4-11-2022 Work Session – 4-25-2022 Work Session – 5-9-2022

Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.

a) Regular Meeting – 3-14-2022

Regular Meeting – 3-28-2022

Regular Meeting – 4-11-2022

Regular Meeting – 4-25-2022

Regular Meeting – 5-9-2022

ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities: a) The Court To Consider And Approve A Permit Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. For Service Order 2022053025.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

a) The Court To Consider And Approve The Draft Of An Advanced Funding Agreement With TxDOT For Hopkins County Bridge

Replacement On Timber Creek Rd.

The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.

a) The Court To Consider And Approve Personnel Policy changes.