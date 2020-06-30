Hopkins County COVID 19 Updatge 06.30.20

Hopkins County Emergency Management reported Monday afternoon that they have confirmed 8 new cases of COVID 19. The cases are said to be from both Sulphur Springs and the county. There have been 41 recoveries, bringing the total of active cases to 18. Judge Robert Newsom reported that the Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs is in good shape as far as the number of beds available for both COVID 19 patients and other medical needs. There is no information about how many of the Covid patients in the county have been hospitalized.