Justan Nathaniel Stubblefield was arrested in Hopkins County Wednesday on a warrant for Violation of the Probation he was on for Possession of more than one but less than four grams of a Controlled Substance. They disclosed no bond amount, and he remains in jail.

Deputies arrested Ashly May Jewell Willett on a Bond Forfeiture warrant for Theft of over $2,500 but less than $30,000. No other information was available.