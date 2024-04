The North East Texas Choral Society presents its 26th Spring Concert, “I Saw the Light,” on Saturday, May 4, at 7:00 pm and Sunday, May 5, at 2:00 pm in the Sulphur Springs High School Auditorium. Tickets are on sale on their website at http://www.singerscount.org/shop, from any choral society member, and at local banks. This is a concert of American traditional music from sacred, spiritual, and gospel sources that you don’t want to miss.