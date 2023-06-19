Hopkins County Storm Damage

Late Thursday and early Friday morning, a severe thunderstorm destroyed several buildings in Hopkins County. Hundreds of limbs, trees, and power lines came down, leaving more than 8,000 electric customers without power. Wind destroyed several homes and dozens of roofs and uprooted large trees. The storms leveled the Hopkins County Precinct 1 Barn in Como. At the Hopkins County Precinct 2 work site on State Highway 11, the wind destroyed the barn used for a shop and vehicles, and a break room sustained damages. Como-Pickton school was severely damaged. Currently, they canceled all athletics while they evaluated the storm’s effects. It will be several days before the NWS determines whether the damage in Como was a tornado or straight-line winds. Road and bridge crews have been working tirelessly to reopen damaged roads, and electric linemen have been working around the clock.