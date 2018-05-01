HS Playoff Baseball and Softball Plus Rangers Dop Opener in Cleveland

The Chisum Mustangs released their Bi-District playoff schedule Monday . The baseball team will play New Boston

Game 1 will be Thursday at New Boston at 7:00pm

Game 2 will be Friday at Chisum at 7:00pm

If necessary, Game 3 is Saturday at New Boston at 2:30pm.

—

There has been an update to the Paris WildCats Bi-District schedule. Game 1 is at Chisum Thursday at 7pm. There will be No game Friday .

Game 2 is Saturday at Emory Rains at 3pm

Game 3 (if nec.) will be 30 minutes after.

—

Baseball—HS vs Mt Vernon Thursday 7pm at HS (1 game series)

—

In softball, Rivercrest will play Hughes Springs in the Area Round. Game 1 is Thursday at 7pm. Game 2 is Friday at 6pm. If necessary Game 3 is Saturday at noon . All three games will be played at Hughes Springs.

—

MP Lady Tigers v Prosper (KLAKE 977)

Best of 3 Series

Thursday – 7 pm – Rockwall HS (MP Home)

Friday – 7 pm – A&M Commerce (MP Visitors)

Saturday – 1 pm – A&M Commerce

—

Hughes Springs vs Beckville at Lobo— Thursday at 6pm —STAR 969 (1 game)

—

And on Mix 107.7, the North Lamar Pantherettes will play a one-game series with Henderson. That game will be on Thursday night in Quitman. Pregame at 6:45 – first pitch at 7pm.

—

The PJC baseball team defeated nationally ranked Grayson College 11-8 on Monday .

—