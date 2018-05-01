HS Playoff Baseball and Softball Plus Rangers Dop Opener in Cleveland

The Chisum Mustangs released their Bi-District playoff schedule Monday. The baseball team will play New Boston
Game 1 will be Thursday at New Boston at 7:00pm
Game 2 will be Friday at Chisum at 7:00pm
If necessary, Game 3 is Saturday at New Boston at 2:30pm.
—
There has been an update to the Paris WildCats Bi-District schedule. Game 1 is at Chisum Thursday at 7pm. There will be No game Friday.
Game 2 is Saturday at Emory Rains at 3pm
Game 3 (if nec.) will be 30 minutes after.
—
Baseball—HS vs Mt Vernon Thursday 7pm at HS (1 game series)
—
In softball, Rivercrest will play Hughes Springs in the Area Round. Game 1 is Thursday at 7pm. Game 2 is Friday at 6pm. If necessary Game 3 is Saturday at noon. All three games will be played at Hughes Springs.
—
MP Lady Tigers v Prosper (KLAKE 977)
Best of 3 Series
Thursday – 7 pm – Rockwall HS (MP Home)
Friday – 7 pm – A&M Commerce (MP Visitors)
Saturday – 1 pm – A&M Commerce
—
Hughes Springs vs Beckville at Lobo—Thursday at 6pm—STAR 969 (1 game)
—
—
—
And on Mix 107.7, the North Lamar Pantherettes will play a one-game series with Henderson. That game will be on Thursday night in Quitman. Pregame at 6:45 – first pitch at 7pm.
—
The PJC baseball team defeated nationally ranked Grayson College 11-8 on Monday.
—
And in Cleveland last night, the Indians erupted for four runs in the eighth inning as the took down the Rangers 7-5. Those two teams will be back at it tonight on 1490 AM and 96.3 FM KPLT. Pregame at 4:30. First pitch at 5:10.