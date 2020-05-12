" /> Insurance Companies Making It Harder To Get Life Insurance Amid The Pandemic – EastTexasRadio.com
Radio It’s On 2 (COVID-19 timing)
Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice
Access Financial Group
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Morrell banner
Sandlin Hail Damage Header

Insurance Companies Making It Harder To Get Life Insurance Amid The Pandemic

3 hours ago

 

People interested in getting life insurance might find trouble doing so right now, as insurance companies have made it harder to get amid the pandemic. The Wall Street Journal reports that companies have been raising prices, lowering benefits and even refusing to sell some products. Some companies, for instance, have stopped selling life insurance to people age 70 and older who have health issues. Part of the reason they are being more restrictive is that interest rates have fallen during the pandemic, and the long-term bonds in which insurance companies keep the majority of their main investment account have seen their annual yields drop.

Read more here. 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     