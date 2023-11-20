Jarvis Closed For Thanksgiving

Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
JARVIS CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY TO CLOSE FOR THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY

Hawkins, Texas— Jarvis Christian University will be closed from 5:00 pm on Tuesday, November 21, until 8:00 am on Monday, November 27, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. University security will continue patrolling the campus; you can reach them at (903) 730-4890 ext. 2775.

Jarvis Christian University empowers students to achieve their career goals through an academic experience that prepares them for a life of significance. Undergraduate degree programs include biology; business administration, with concentrations in management, accounting, computer information systems, cybersecurity, and healthcare management; chemistry; criminal justice; English; general studies; history; interdisciplinary studies; kinesiology; mass communications; mathematics; nursing; religion; social work; and teacher education. JCU offers graduate programs in business and criminal justice.

Whether a student is a recent high school graduate or a working adult seeking career advancement, Jarvis Christian University helps intellectually, socially, spiritually, and emotionally students of all ages.

