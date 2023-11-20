Jarvis Closed For Thanksgiving

JARVIS CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY TO CLOSE FOR THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY

Hawkins, Texas— Jarvis Christian University will be closed from 5:00 pm on Tuesday, November 21, until 8:00 am on Monday, November 27, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. University security will continue patrolling the campus; you can reach them at (903) 730-4890 ext. 2775.

