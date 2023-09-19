JCU Named A Fulbright Leader

Jarvis Christian Univeristy Named A 2023 Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leader.

Hawkins, Texas — Jarvis Christian University is proud to be named a Fulbright Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Institutional Leader for 2023. The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) has recognized selected HBCUs over the past four years for their intense engagement with the Fulbright Program, the U.S. government’s flagship international academic exchange program.

Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leaders have demonstrated noteworthy support for Fulbright exchange participants and have promoted Fulbright program opportunities on campus. It also highlights the strength of HBCUs as a destination for international students and scholars and showcases their deep intellectual traditions and proud history to audiences abroad. Jarvis Christian University was also named on the list last year for 2022.

The State Department, ahead of the White House Initiative on HBCUs’ National HBCU Week Conference, announced the 19 Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leaders.

Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs Lee Satterfield commended the HBCUs receiving the Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leader designation this year.

“Diversity is one of America’s greatest strengths, and pairing the positive power of Fulbright with the academic excellence at Historically Black Colleges and Universities provides change-making opportunities for students, scholars, and campus communities at home and abroad.”

“Jarvis Christian University is honored to host Fulbright Scholars from abroad for their impact in sharing their languages, expertise, and cultures with us throughout the academic year,” said Jarvis President Dr. Glenell M. Lee-Pruitt. “Our students have benefitted from taking language classes in Arabic, Mandarin, and Swahili these past two years, and our alumni, faculty, and staff enjoy engaging with the Fulbright Scholars to make their time a true cultural exchange.”

Jarvis welcomed three Fulbright Scholars from Taiwan, Tanzania, and Tunisia in 2021, Morocco and Kenya in 2022, and Egypt, Kenya, and Taiwan in 2023.

On November 6, Fulbright will host a virtual workshop featuring representatives from Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leaders. The Fulbright HBCU Virtual Workshop will share best practices for leveraging Fulbright Program engagement to support students and faculty, increase campus internationalization, host international Fulbright students and scholars, and build global networks. This event is open to the public, and they specifically designed it for faculty, staff, and stakeholders at HBCUs.

The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program. Since its inception in 1946, the Fulbright Program has provided over 400,000 talented and accomplished students, scholars, teachers, artists, and professionals of all backgrounds and fields with the opportunity to study, teach, and conduct research abroad.

Fulbrighters exchange ideas, build people-to-people connections, and work to address complex global challenges. Fulbright is a program of the U.S. Department of State, with funding provided by the U.S. government. Participating governments and host institutions, corporations, and foundations worldwide also provide direct and indirect support to the Program.

The Fulbright Program implements a wide range of initiatives to ensure that its participants reflect all aspects of the diversity of U.S. society and societies abroad. To achieve that goal, the Program collaborates with external stakeholders, including the White House Initiative on HBCUs, the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, the National Clearinghouse on Disability and Exchange, the American Association of Community Colleges, Mobility International, and Diversity Abroad, among many others.

More information about the Fulbright Program is available at https://fulbrightprogram.org, including Fulbright’s efforts to further DEIA within the Program and the Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leaders initiative.

The Fulbright Program’s social media accounts and websites for highlights on HBCUs and Fulbright are as follows: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fulbright; Twitter: https://twitter.com/FulbrightPrgrm; Instagram: http://instagram.com/the_fulbright_program; and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fulbright.