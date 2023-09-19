Tuesday’s Sports

Mt Pleasant’s Kincade Henry walked away with over $20,000 he earned in roping. It was at the Oregon Rodeo.

MLB

Monday

Orioles (94-56) 8 – Astros (84-67) 7

Red Sox (75-76) 4 – Rangers (82-68) 2

Mariners (82-68) 5 – Athletics (46-104) 0

Texas manager sent Will Smith to the mound with a one-run lead in the eighth. Then things went downhill. Smith walked Boston’s No. 8 hitter and gave up a double to the ninth-place batter, who didn’t have a hit in his previous 17 at-bats. The Red Sox snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the playoff-chasing Rangers, who lost their fourth in a row. That came after getting two All-Star players back in their lineup Monday night.

Houston led by two entering the ninth before closer Ryan Pressly (3-5) allowed consecutive singles to Ryan O’Hearn and Austin Hays with one out. Mullins then hit his 15th homer into the seats in right field to put the Orioles on top 8-7.

Tuesday

Red Sox (75-76) at Arlington Rangers (92-68) at 7:05 pm

Orioles (94-56) at Houston Astros (84-67) at 7:10 pm

NFL

Monday

Saints (2-0) 20 – Panthers (0-2) 17

Steelers (1-1) 26 – Browns (1-1) 22

COLLEGE

Baylor University has settled a yearslong federal lawsuit brought by 15 women who alleged they were sexually assaulted at the nation’s most prominent Baptist school, ending the most significant case brought in a wide-ranging scandal that led to the ouster of university president Ken Starr and football coach Art Briles, and tainted the school’s reputation.

Michigan State University informed head football coach Mel Tucker in a letter Monday of the school’s “intent to terminate” his contract for cause, citing “a body of undisputed evidence of misconduct that warrants termination.” Michigan State delivered the notice in a five-page letter from athletic director Alan Haller, which details what the university sees as “unprofessional and unethical behavior.”

The first fall tournament, the Wildcat Invitational, ended in a 15th-place finish for the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team on Monday at Colbert Hill Golf Course. Kansas State repeated as champions of its home tournament with a score of 847, winning by five strokes over Southern Illinois. A&M-Commerce finished with a team score of 915, finishing 16 strokes back of HCU.

HIGH SCHOOL

The top 20 teams for Week 5 in Northeast Texas

6A

20 – Rockwall

5A DI

2 – Longview, 4 – Forney

5A DII

1 – Melissa, 5 – Lovejoy, 6 – Texas High

4A DI

3 – Chapel Hill TY, 4 – Celina, 5 – Anna, 6 – Kilgore

4A DII

1 – Carthage, 6 – Pleasant Grove, 12 – Gilmer, 19 – Van, 20 – Center

3A DI

1 – Malakoff, 10 – Winnsboro

3A DII

2 – Gunter, 6 – Troup, 7 – Daingerfield, 8 – Hooks, 14 – Harmony, 15 – Bells, 19 – DeKalb

2A DI

1 – Timpson, 4 – Garrison, 5 – Honey Grove, 7 – Cooper, 9 – Beckville

2A DII

12 – Tenaha, 17 – Carlisle