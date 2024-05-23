Sandlin Header 2022
Justiss Elementary 3rd Graders Take a Field Trip to Watch the RoughRiders

Left- Pictured front: Mrs. Gaither and Mrs. Brandenburgh Pictured back: Shell Sims, RoDesha Milton, Damarea Curlee, Da’Kavius Curlee, and Paisley Espinoza Right – Pictured above left to right: Paisley Givens. Kyleigh Butker, Kyleigh Bills, Hope Bannon

Justiss Elementary 3rd grade students recently enjoyed an unforgettable field trip to watch the Frisco RoughRiders, a minor league baseball team based in Frisco, Texas. For many students, this was their first experience attending a live baseball game, and the excitement was palpable from the moment they arrived at the stadium.

Pictured above: Ayden Milton and Braylen Hill.

The field trip to see the Frisco RoughRiders was not just about enjoying a day out; it was also a valuable learning experience. The students gained insights into the sport of baseball, experienced the thrill of live sports, and had the chance to bond with their classmates outside the classroom environment. The memories made during this trip will likely be cherished by the students for years to come, fostering a sense of community and a love for the game of baseball.

Pictured left: Addison Bounds Pictured right: Luke Graham and Patrick O’Bryan

