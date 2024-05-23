Justiss Elementary 3rd Graders Take a Field Trip to Watch the RoughRiders

Justiss Elementary 3rd grade students recently enjoyed an unforgettable field trip to watch the Frisco RoughRiders, a minor league baseball team based in Frisco, Texas. For many students, this was their first experience attending a live baseball game, and the excitement was palpable from the moment they arrived at the stadium.

The field trip to see the Frisco RoughRiders was not just about enjoying a day out; it was also a valuable learning experience. The students gained insights into the sport of baseball, experienced the thrill of live sports, and had the chance to bond with their classmates outside the classroom environment. The memories made during this trip will likely be cherished by the students for years to come, fostering a sense of community and a love for the game of baseball.