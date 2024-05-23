ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hess Bad Boy Header Promo 2024
Choctaw County EMS Star Life Conference Header
Mark Patrick Header 2020
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2

North Lamar Intermediate and Aaron Parker Elementary Induct 61 New Members into National Elementary Honor Society

Michael and Meagan Earthman, with son Acen Earthman, after the ceremony

North Lamar Intermediate and Aaron Parker Elementary proudly announce the induction of 61 outstanding students into National Elementary Honor Society (NEHS). The event began with a warm welcome from Mrs. Creamer, setting the tone for an evening filled with inspiration and achievement. Students Ellie Rosenthal, Lola Patchin, Easton Reams, and Bailea Brannon shared the pillars of NEHS: scholarship, responsibility, service, and leadership. Following the introductions, each student was presented with certificates and then recited the NEHS Pledge. Closing remarks were delivered by the principals, Mrs. Angela Compton of North Lamar Intermediate and Mrs. Kristen Hughes of Aaron Parker Elementary. North Lamar Intermediate and Aaron Parker Elementary extend their heartfelt congratulations to these exceptional students on their remarkable achievement.

Students inducted were: Anderson Barnes, David Bergen, Adriee Blancett, Paislee Bradley, Ryker Bratton, Wyatt Briggle, Saxon Brown, John Brunson, Ashlynn Byrd, William Caldwell, Hailynn Calhoun, Case Cannon, Atlas Cheney, Isabelle Collar, Austin Cox, Avery Creamer, Maggie Daniels, Penelope Daniels, Millie Darnell, Sterling Defilippo, Emersyn Dorse, Anna Duncan, Acen Earthman, Lola Fischer, Mally Freelen, Kimball Fuller, Faith Gibberson, Sara Harris, Lilyanna Johnson, Canyon Jumper, Olive Key, Addylynn Little, Lauren London, Kenzie Lumbert, Gabriel Martin, Charlie McDowell, Blake McMikel, Dylan Mitchell, Melanie Moody, Makinley Moreland, Charlotte Morrison, Harper Nguyen, Camile Paissan, Mauro Paissan, Legacy Porter Roberto Quezada, Brooklyn Shay-Rogers, Gracelynn Russell, Dutch Schlaht, Casen Sheridan, Molly Snow, Max Spangler, Alora Speth,an, Tilly Stewart, Klae Tran, Kamber Urquhart, Aubree Wallace, Allie Walls, Briley Webb, Ashley Weikel, and Scarlett Young

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved