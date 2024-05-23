North Lamar Intermediate and Aaron Parker Elementary Induct 61 New Members into National Elementary Honor Society

North Lamar Intermediate and Aaron Parker Elementary proudly announce the induction of 61 outstanding students into National Elementary Honor Society (NEHS). The event began with a warm welcome from Mrs. Creamer, setting the tone for an evening filled with inspiration and achievement. Students Ellie Rosenthal, Lola Patchin, Easton Reams, and Bailea Brannon shared the pillars of NEHS: scholarship, responsibility, service, and leadership. Following the introductions, each student was presented with certificates and then recited the NEHS Pledge. Closing remarks were delivered by the principals, Mrs. Angela Compton of North Lamar Intermediate and Mrs. Kristen Hughes of Aaron Parker Elementary. North Lamar Intermediate and Aaron Parker Elementary extend their heartfelt congratulations to these exceptional students on their remarkable achievement.

Students inducted were: Anderson Barnes, David Bergen, Adriee Blancett, Paislee Bradley, Ryker Bratton, Wyatt Briggle, Saxon Brown, John Brunson, Ashlynn Byrd, William Caldwell, Hailynn Calhoun, Case Cannon, Atlas Cheney, Isabelle Collar, Austin Cox, Avery Creamer, Maggie Daniels, Penelope Daniels, Millie Darnell, Sterling Defilippo, Emersyn Dorse, Anna Duncan, Acen Earthman, Lola Fischer, Mally Freelen, Kimball Fuller, Faith Gibberson, Sara Harris, Lilyanna Johnson, Canyon Jumper, Olive Key, Addylynn Little, Lauren London, Kenzie Lumbert, Gabriel Martin, Charlie McDowell, Blake McMikel, Dylan Mitchell, Melanie Moody, Makinley Moreland, Charlotte Morrison, Harper Nguyen, Camile Paissan, Mauro Paissan, Legacy Porter Roberto Quezada, Brooklyn Shay-Rogers, Gracelynn Russell, Dutch Schlaht, Casen Sheridan, Molly Snow, Max Spangler, Alora Speth,an, Tilly Stewart, Klae Tran, Kamber Urquhart, Aubree Wallace, Allie Walls, Briley Webb, Ashley Weikel, and Scarlett Young