Wednesday Night’s Storms

Flooding reported by Media La Voz de Shreveport Bossier – Mario Villafuerte

 

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Shreveport issued a Tornado Warning for parts of Wood, Franklin, Camp, and Upshur counties that expired at 6:10 pm. Rocky Mound in Camp County reported ping pong size or 1.50″ four miles southwest during the warning near the Keithville Community. At 6:30, the Severe Thunderstorm Warning expired. A trained spotter reported 1″ or quarter size hail in Franklin County three miles ENE of Winnsboro at 5:30 pm. A Tornado Warning went up for Titus, Camp, and Morris County until 9:00 Wednesday night. During that storm, a resident reported one-inch or quarter size hail for about eight minutes in northern Mt Pleasant. Ore City reported 1.50″.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible again today, into the evening and overnight hours across much of the Four-State Region. Large hail, damaging thunderstorm wind gusts, and locally heavy downpours will be the primary threats, along with an isolated tornado threat. The severe weather threat should end from northwest to southeast across the Four State Region overnight. While widespread flooding is not likely through tonight, flooding of low-lying and flood-prone areas will be possible with heavy downpours.

