Justiss Elementary Celebrates Read Across America

Pictured left to right: Principal Renee Elmore, Alicia Lester, Assistant Principal Allison Hanley, Tami Attebury, Amber Hollenshed, and Assistant Principal Dustin Smyers.

The students and staff of Justiss Elementary celebrated Read Across America and Dr. Seuss’s birthday. By incorporating fun activities throughout the week, such as a Dr. Seuss book tasting and enjoying birthday cake, the school community was able to come together to celebrate the joy of reading and the beloved works of Dr. Seuss. Events like these not only promote literacy and a love for books but also create a sense of excitement and unity within the school environment.

Pictured left to right: Khloe Ausmus, Courtney-Michael Black, Ryleigh Pool, and Kase Harris

Participating in activities like a book tasting allows students to explore a variety of Dr. Seuss’s books, potentially discovering new favorites and expanding their literary horizons. Additionally, celebrating with birthday cake adds a festive touch to the occasion, making it even more memorable for everyone involved. By fostering a culture of reading and celebration, Justiss Elementary School exemplifies the importance of creating a positive and engaging learning environment that encourages students to embrace the magic of storytelling and imagination.

Bernie Gutierrez

