T. G. Givens Celebrates Read Across America

Pictured left to right reading Dr. Seuss books are Mateo Gonzalez and Yemaja Humphrey.

T. G. Givens students recently participated in Read Across America Week, a celebration filled with fun activities to honor the birthday of the renowned children’s author Dr. Seuss on March 2nd. This week-long event aimed to promote a love for reading among preschoolers by engaging them in various exciting endeavors. Students at T. G. Givens got to enjoy dressing up in themed outfits, reading their favorite Dr. Seuss books, and taking part in interactive sessions that sparked their imaginations.

Pictured left to right with their crazy hair are Presley Reece and Rheyn Dangerfield.

The school organized read-aloud sessions, where students could listen to captivating stories, as well as themed activities based on Dr. Seuss books to make reading even more enjoyable. By immersing the young readers in a world of creativity and wonder, T. G. Givens hoped to cultivate a lasting enthusiasm for books and learning. Read Across America Week at T. G. Givens served as a reminder of the joy and magic that reading can bring to children’s lives, encouraging them to explore new worlds through the pages of a book.

Pictured left: Brookelynn Morrison, teacher Lisa Thompson, and Samariah Woods-Battle dressed up for red and blue day. Pictured right: Augustus George dressed in backwards clothing for Wacky Wednesday.

