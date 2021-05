Third-grade teacher Andrea Porcayo and fourth-grade teacher Ashley Langston

Early Wednesday morning, Justiss Elementary Principal Renee Elmore caught third-grade reading teacher Andrea Porcayo and fourth-grade reading teacher Ashley Langston giving each other encouraging words and a supportive hug. They were getting ready to give this year’s STAAR Reading test. Testing season is hard on everyone, but teachers work together to reach students where they need to be.