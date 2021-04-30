Keep Paris Beautiful Free Tree Trimming Workshop

Free hands-on tree Trimming workshop saturday May 22, 9am – noon with tree expert Matt Grubisich

With everything our area trees have been through this season with ice, snow and rain they deserve some tender loving care to help them look their best. Thanks to sponsorships by the Paris Garden Study Club, and Keep Paris Beautiful, along with support from the City of Paris, a free tree trimming workshop will be held Downtown on Saturday, May 22nd. Led by certified arborist Matt Grubisich, this hands-on workshop will educate participants on a wide variety of proper pruning techniques, skills they can take home to beautify trees in their own yards.

The workshop instructor will be new City of Garland Parks Director Matt Grubisich. Formerly employed at the Texas Trees Foundation Mr. Grubisich was part of the team who helped plant over 100 trees in our community in 2016. He returns now to help educate us on proper pruning techniques for our trees’ beauty, health, pest control and safety.

The class will begin Downtown at 9 am in the East Kaufman Street parking lot located south of the City Hall Annex at 150 1st Street Southeast. Mr. Grubisich will explain and then demonstrate various pruning techniques and when they are appropriate. Under his guidance participants will learn firsthand how to properly prune by using the trees in this parking lot as examples. Class members will then take their newfound skills to the Downtown Square where they’ll prune and beautify the smaller trees flanking our Downtown businesses.

So grab your pruning sheers, work gloves, hat and a water bottle and come join this free workshop on May 22. Step stools and short ladders are encouraged for those who want to take their skills to new heights! Class will be limited to 25 participants, and there will be no reservations, so first come first served.

