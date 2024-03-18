Hess Lawn Mower Header
PJC Holding In-Person and Online Public Forums Wed. through Fri.

 

Three finalists for Paris Junior College president will appear at public forums both in-person and online Wednesday through Friday, March 20-22.

The three presidential finalists are Dr. Stephen Michael Benson, Dr. Joel Michaelis, and Dr. Kevin Rose. Public forums for faculty, staff, students, and the public will be held in-person and online at 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. in the PJC Math and Science Building, Room 101 for Dr. Rose on Wednesday, March 20, Dr. Michaelis on Thursday, March 21, and Dr. Benson on Friday, March 22.

For those wishing to attend online, the Zoom meeting link is: https://parisjc.zoom.us/j/83063724564?pwd=IbOzH8dXruBBvyXZVIbpHGrBGNav8J.1. While microphones for online attendees will be turned off, they may submit questions for candidates through the chat function.

The online evaluation form links are:

Dr. Kevin Rose, Wednesday, March 20:  https://parisjc.wufoo.com/forms/dr-kevin-rose-pres-candidate-evaluation/.
Dr. Joel Michaelis, Thursday, March 21: https://parisjc.wufoo.com/forms/dr-joel-michaelis-pres-candidate-evaluation.
Dr. Stephen Benson, Friday, March 22:  https://parisjc.wufoo.com/forms/dr-stephen-benson-pres-candidate-evaluation

Each candidate’s online evaluation form will be turned on the day of that candidate’s appearance and turned off at 3 p.m. that day.

For additional information about the candidates, go to https://www.parisjc.edu/main/pjc-presidential-search-committee-names-three-finalists/.

