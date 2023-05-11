Prairiland HS Beta Fundraiser For National Competition

81 Prairiland HS Beta students competed at the State Beta Convention in Grapevine, Texas, on February 3-4. They competed against students from all sizes of schools from all over Texas. The Prairiland High School Beta Club brought back 33 state titles to Lamar County that weekend and had qualified for 3 more Leadership National events back in October at the Texas Beta Leadership Summit that will be advancing to the National Beta Convention in Louisville, Kentucky on June 14-20. We need the community’s help and support by coming and enjoying a spaghetti dinner from 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Then at 5:35 the pre-show will begin and the students will perform their state advancing and winning Show Choir performance. They are last year’s NATIONAL SHOW CHOIR CHAMPIONS. The lead vocalists will sing their State Champion Group Talent individual songs. Then from 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. there will be a complete adult full professional band with around 15 adult local celebrity singers from our area put on a two hour show with some comedy acts that will knock your socks off. All proceeds will go to pay for these students’ national trip to compete against the best of the best from around the United States.