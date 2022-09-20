Migrants Flown To Massachusettes

A Texas sheriff has opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to fly a group of migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar opened the investigation into the 48 Venezuelan migrants. He believes they were given misleading pretenses from the San Antonio Migrant Resource Center last week and flown to Florida, then to Martha’s Vineyard, where they were left to fend for themselves. So far, the sheriff is working with private attorneys representing the victims and migrant advocacy groups.
