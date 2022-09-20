ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Migrants Flown To Massachusettes

Central American migrants seeking asylum, some wearing protective face masks, return to Mexico via the international bridge at the U.S-Mexico border that joins Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, Saturday, March 21, 2020. Mexico and the U.S. are restricting travel over their busy shared border as they try to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

A Texas sheriff has opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to fly a group of migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar opened the investigation into the 48 Venezuelan migrants. He believes they were given misleading pretenses from the San Antonio Migrant Resource Center last week and flown to Florida, then to Martha’s Vineyard, where they were left to fend for themselves. So far, the sheriff is working with private attorneys representing the victims and migrant advocacy groups.

