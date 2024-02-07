Lamar County Man Sentenced For Robbery, Shooting

Forty-seven-year-old Donald Wayne McDowell has been convicted by a Lamar County jury of robbing a man and shooting him in the face of January of 2023. The victim, spent 10 days in the hospital after the shooting. During the punishment phase of the trial, the jury learned of McDowell’s criminal felony and misdemeanor history, which included convictions for escape, burglaries, assault, indecent exposure, and indecency with a child. He was sentenced to life in prison and must serve at least 30 years behind bars before becoming eligible for parole.