Le Tourneau University – Sports

Corner Kicks The Difference In 2-1 LeTourneau Women’s Soccer Win

LONGVIEW, Texas – Using a pair of corner kicks from freshman Kara Gipson that would be headed home, the LeTourneau University women’s soccer team would overcome a 1-0 second-half deficit to earn a 2-1 victory over McMurry University at the LETU Soccer Field in Longview, Texas on Thursday, September 20.

With the win, LETU bounces back to improve to 6-1-1 overall and 2-1-0 in the American Southwest Conference while the War Hawks fall to 2-5-0 and 0-2-0 in the ASC. The YellowJackets also take the regular-season series with McMurry 2-0 after having defeated the War Hawks earlier this season by a score of 4-0.

“We always focus on set pieces, and you could tell that McMurry does the exact same thing so I was very pleased that we were able to come back on a couple of corner kicks because we do work on those a lot,” said head coach John Antonisse in a post-game interview. “Our team gives it their all until the final whistle, so it doesn’t surprise that we were able to battle back.”

How It Happened:

Familiarity between the two squads proved to turn the first half into a defensive battle as limited opportunities kept the game scoreless at the half.

The best opportunity of the first half for a goal to be found came from the War Hawks in the 25th minute as LETU goalie Mackenzie Wilbanks would be forced to turn away a shot on a diving effort before seeing McMurry’s follow-up opportunity blocked by YellowJacket defenders.

Only three more shots total would be taken in the first half following the flurry by the War Hawks, with McMurry holding a 5-4 lead in the first half.

With the game still scoreless 10 minutes into the second half, the War Hawks would earn a corner kick that would be taken by Emily Fisher. The kick managed to find its way into the far back corner of the net to stun the YellowJacket defense and put McMurry up 1-0.

Looking for some set-piece magic of their own, LETU earned a corner kick at the 68:40 mark and used Gipson’s strength to put the ball into the far side of the box.

Awaiting the kick would be sophomore Jennifer Martin who headed the ball past the keeper and knotted the game at 1-1 with 22:11 left in regulation.

The goal by the YellowJackets seemed to turn the tide for LeTourneau as the YellowJackets became the aggressors for the rest of the game, earning another corner kick in the 75th minute.

Gipson once again would be called upon to take the kick and put the ball in nearly the same spot of the box where it would be senior Kristen Wunder’s turn to score her first goal of the year.

Holding their first lead of the game, LETU would then rely on its defense for the remainder of the game and hold the War Hawks shot-less in the final 15 minutes of action to preserve the win.

Key Stats:

With all three goals scored in the game coming off of corner kicks, it would be LeTourneau that would come out the more efficient team as each squad was awarded six corner kicks.

Each team would take four shots on goal, with the War Hawks outshooting the YellowJackets 10-7.

Wilbanks earned her third victory of the year in net, turning away three shots by McMurry while playing all 90 minutes between the pipes.

What’s Next?

LETU will be back in action on Saturday, September 22, when the YellowJackets play host to number nine-nationally ranked Hardin-Simmons University at 2:00 pm. The Cowgirls earned a 6-1 victory Thursday night at East Texas Baptist to improve to 4-1-0 overall.