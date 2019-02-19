LeTourneau University – Sports

Nate West Named ASC East Division Men’s Basketball Co-Player of the Week.

RICHARDSON, Texas – For the fifth time this season and eighth time in his career, LeTourneau University’s junior guard Nate West has been named American Southwest Conference East Division Co-Player of the Week for his performances during the week of the February 11-18.

West averaged 30.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.5 steals per game. In a 76-68 overtime win over East Texas Baptist, he scored a game-high 32 points, including 11 in the extra period. In a battle for the ASC East Division title against UT Dallas, West netted 26 of his 28 points in the second half and grabbed six rebounds in an 89-88 loss to the Comets.

Majoring in business at LeTourneau University, West is the son of Anna and Nathaniel West.

LeTourneau Women’s Tennis Falls To ASC West Favorite Texas-Dallas 9-0.

LONGVIEW, Texas – Squaring off against American Southwest Conference foe Texas-Dallas in non-conference competition, the LeTourneau University women’s tennis team would fall by a final score of 9-0 at the Davis Tennis Courts in Longview, Texas on Sunday, February 17th.

LETU falls to 0-1 with the defeat while the Comets improved to 2-0 on the early season.

UTD would end up taking all three doubles matches by a score of 8-0 as Katharine Waldthausen and Maddison Brackenreg fell at number one doubles and Gracie Favela and Terin Murray fell at number two doubles. Pairing up at number three doubles would be Lauren Rockwell and Samantha Trevino as they would also end up falling in their first match of the year.

Singles action proved to be competitive as the YellowJackets would force the Comets into long rallies but ultimately could not prevail as Hannah Moore would drop a 6-0, 6-0 decision at number six singles and Rockwell a 6-0, 6-1 decision at number five doubles. Both Favela and Murray would fall by scores of 6-1, 6-0 at number three and number four singles, with Brackenreg going down by a score of 6-1, 6-1 and Waldthausen dropping a 6-4, 6-2 decision at number one singles.

LeTourneau will now be on the road for their next eight matches of the season, beginning on Saturday, February 23 with a pair of neutral-site games in Shreveport, LA. The road swing starts with a 9:00 a.m. match against Millsaps College and will continue with a 1:30 p.m. clash with Austin College later in the afternoon on the campus of Centenary College.

LeTourneau Men’s Golf Wins Consolation Bracket At Battle at Camp Bowie.

BROWNWOOD, Texas – A day after edging Centenary College to make the consolation bracket finals, the LeTourneau University men’s golf team would not drop a single match to win 4.5-0.5 over East Texas Baptist University and claim the consolation bracket title at the Battle at Camp Bowie Match Play event held at Brownwood Country Club in Brownwood, Texas.

Results of the match would see Cory Gillespie win 4 & 2 while Landon Oney won 6 & 5. Earning a 7 & 5 victory was Reed Fisher while Dalton Northcutt (3 & 2) and Alex Koll (2 & 1) both won their matches. The only other game involving LeTourneau on Sunday saw Wes Nolen finish in a tie to earn a half a point for the YellowJackets.

Following a week off from competition, LeTourneau will next be in action when they host the Pinecrest Intercollegiate at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview, Texas. The work will begin with 36 holes on Monday, March 4 with the final round taking place on Tuesday, March 5.

LeTourneau Men’s Tennis Drops Season Opener To Texas-Dallas.

LONGVIEW, Texas – Getting their first chance to face outside competition during the spring 2019 season, the LeTourneau University men’s tennis team would drop a 7-2 decision to the University of Texas-Dallas at the Davis Tennis Courts in Longview, Texas on Monday, February 17.

LeTourneau is now 0-1 on the season while the Comets improved to 2-0 overall.

Tightly contested doubles action would see Paulo Cressio and Nathan Schmidt battle throughout before ultimately falling 8-6 at number two doubles while Christian Farris and Jimmie Henson would face a similar situation in an 8-5 defeat at number one doubles. The YellowJackets would manage to snag a win at number three doubles as Zac Crowley-Kurth and Bobby Clark would grab a come-from-behind 8-6 victory after trailing 6-2 early on in the match.

Singles play proved to be just as competitive between LETU and UTD as Henson would fall 7-5, 6-0 at number one singles and Crowley-Kurth 6-2, 6-1 at number three singles. In number five singles, James Estrada would drop a 6-2, 6-1 decision as the Comets would go on to win at number six singles with Jeffrey Golladay falling 6-3, 6-3. The number two and number four singles matches would come down to third set tiebreakers as Schmidt earned a 3-6, 7-5, 10-8 victory at number four singles and Farris falling 6-3, 3-6, 10-8 at number two singles.

LeTourneau will be back in action next Friday, February 22 with a 2:00 p.m. home match against Dallas Baptist University. The Patriots have been in operation since February 1 and sport a 5-3 overall record ahead of two more games before taking on LETU.

