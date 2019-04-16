LeTourneau University – Sports

LeTourneau Men’s Golf Finishes Fourth At Rhodes College Spring Classic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Posting a final round 293, the LeTourneau University men’s golf team finished in fourth place at the Rhodes College Spring Classic held at Windyke West Country Club in Memphis, Tennessee on Tuesday, April 16.

LeTourneau’s three-round total of 866 would 21 shots back of runaway winner Berry College who would win the 16-team meet by 13 strokes. The second place the University of Dallas would shoot a final-round 285 to finish with a total of 858 while Sewanee finished in third with a total of 861. All three teams to finish ahead of LETU are currently ranked in the top 50 of the Golfstat NCAA Division III rankings while the YellowJackets beat out number 41-ranked Webster University and number 17-ranked Rhodes College.

Pacing LETU would be juniors Reed Fisher and Cory Gillespie as the pair would both finish the two-day meet in a tie for 10th with totals of 214. Fisher would shoot a final-round even-par 72 by collecting his only birdie of the day on the par-four 16th while Gillespie posted three birdies and four bogeys to finish with a one-over 73.

Freshman Wes Nolen also found himself inside the top-20 after the meet after firing a final-round 74 to finish with a 54-hole total of 217 which was good enough for a tie for 19th. After starting with two bogeys on his opening four holes, Nolen managed to birdie three of the next five holes and battle his way back to even-par before closing out his round with a pair of bogeys.

LeTourneau would also have Dalton Northcutt and Landon Oney compete in the meet, with Northcutt finishing in a tie for 38th after a second-straight round of three-over 75 to finish with a 223 total while Oney tied for 43rd with a 224 total after a final-round 76.

What’s Next?

LeTourneau will now have two weeks of preparation in advance of the 2019 American Southwest Conference men’s golf tournament which will take place April 28-30. The meet will take place at Comanche Trace Country Club in Kerrville, Texas, and will feature 18 holes each day throughout three days on the 6,988-yard, Par-72 course.

Katharine Waldthausen Named ASC East Women’s Tennis Player of the Week.

RICHARDSON, Texas – For the second time this season and the second time in her career, LeTourneau University women’s tennis player Katharine Waldthausen was named American Southwest Conference East Division Player of the Week for her performance during the week of April 8-15.

Waldthausen went 4-0 on the week at No. 1 singles and doubles by picking up wins at the University of the Ozarks and against Texas-Tyler. In her first match of the week, Waldthausen defeated Ozarks 6-1, 6-4 to go along with an 8-1 win at number one doubles with Maddison Brackenreg. The duo would then team up for an 8-5 victory over Texas-Tyler before earning a 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 win in singles play over the Patriots.

A political science major at LeTourneau University, Waldthausen is a native of Konigstein, Germany and is in her first season with the YellowJackets.

Stanley Williams Named ASC Men’s Field Athlete of the Week.

RICHARDSON, Texas – The American Southwest Conference for the first time this season, and the first time in his career, named LeTourneau University men’s track and field sophomore Stanley Williams the Men’s Field Athlete of the Week for his performance at the East Texas Invitational in Commerce, Texas on April 11-12.

Williams set two school records and was part of a third record-setting performance for the YellowJackets as the Longview, Texas native started the weekend by taking third in the long jump with a mark of 7.01 meters (23 ft.). The score is currently the 16th-best mark in NCAA Division III this season. Williams would go on to run a time of 11.03 in the 100 meters and be part of the 4×100 relay team that ran a time of 42.98.

The son of Stanley and Tomikah Williams, Stanley is majoring in biology at LeTourneau University.

LeTourneau Athletics Inducts Four New Members To Hall of Fame.

LONGVIEW, Texas – Honoring those that competed at the highest level in their sport, the LeTourneau University Athletic Department inducted four new members to the Hall of Fame on Saturday, April 13, 2019. LETU Athletics Hall of Fame named Leslie Lee and Nicole Leman making the 2019 class the second class since 2005 and the first since 2017 to be inducted.

To be considered for selection, the candidates must have received significant athletic recognition at LeTourneau University in at least one sport. They must also be five years removed from participating in the LeTourneau University athletic program. Character and integrity of the student-athlete are of the utmost importance as it relates to recognition of any candidate to the LeTourneau Athletics Hall of Fame.

The induction class of 2019 included Sara Vestfals of women’s basketball, Christin Mickelboro Haney of softball, Mark Blessing of wrestling, and Erica Crim Sudeck of women’s soccer.

About Sara Vestfals

Vestfals was a multi-sport athlete for the YellowJackets, excelling in every sport that she played. After spending one year at Ranger College, Vestfals came to LeTourneau to play women’s basketball and would also compete in women’s soccer and softball. Vestfals finished her women’s basketball playing career third all-time at LETU in rebounds (725), number two in career blocks (97), number two in field goals made (481), and number three all-time in scoring (1,256 points) while being named a three-time American Southwest Conference All-East Division, a Second-Team D3hoops.com South Region selection in 2002-03, and 2002-03 ASC Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Serving as a goalie for the LETU women’s soccer team, Vestfals would finish her career number four all-time in career wins at LeTourneau (four), and number 10 all-time in saves (82) after playing just two seasons on the pitch.

About Christin Mickelboro Haney

One of the most decorated softball players in LeTourneau history, Haney helped lead LETU to their most wins in program history in 2011 (22), a record that still stands today while holding nine career records at LETU. Haney still holds the career record for batting average (.416), runs scored (108), hits (182), RBI’s (137), doubles (43) home runs (30) on-base percentage (.491) slugging percentage (.744) and walks (60) while also holding the single-season record for batting average (.491), slugging percentage (.887), doubles (16), hits (52), home runs (10), RBI’s (43), on-base percentage (.559) and total bases (94). A three-time All-ASC East Division First-Team selection, Haney would also be named National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-West Region three consecutive years (2010-2012) and an NFCA Second-Team All-American in 2010.

About Mark Blessing

Blessing became the fourth LeTourneau University wrestler to be inducted into to the LETU Athletics Hall of Fame, joining Stan Watne (1972-76), Ross Beans (1973-78), and his former coach Roger Kieffer (1972-76). Blessing wrestled for the YellowJackets between 1981 and 1985 and was a two-time National Christian College Athletic Association National Champion (1982, 1984) while finishing second in 1985 and third in 1983. During his four-year career on the mat, Blessing would win his weight class in over 20 tournaments and won first place in the Texas Open Tournament three consecutive years after finishing his collegiate career (1987-89). The blessing would also serve as a player/coach during his final two years, helping keep the wrestling program alive and allow those in the program to finish their collegiate careers.

About Erica Crim Sudeck

Crim enters the LETU Athletics Hall of Fame as the first women’s soccer student-athlete ever to be inducted in the program’s 20-year history after a stellar four-year playing career that took place in the early years of the program. The 2006 American Southwest Conference Offensive Player of the Year, Crim would be a three-time ASC First-Team Selection (2004-06) and was a 2006 National Soccer Coaches Association of America Second-Team All-West Region selection. With Crim, LeTourneau would make the American Southwest Conference women’s soccer tournament for the first two times in school history and still holds the career record at LeTourneau for points (105), goals (44) shots attempted (274) and assists (17).

