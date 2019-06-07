LeTourneau University – Sports

Mallory Matthews Named 18th Head Volleyball Coach In Program History.

LONGVIEW, Texas – LeTourneau University Athletic Director Terri Deike has named Mallory Matthews the 18th head volleyball coach in program history, as announced Friday, June 7.

“We are very excited to welcome Mallory Matthews to the LeTourneau University Athletic Department family,” said Terri Deike. “Mallory brings a wealth of volleyball experience as a standout player and coach in the ASC and has received excellent coaching and instruction during her career.” “We are confident that Mallory will continue the established forward movement of the LETU volleyball program and take it to new heights.”

Matthews joins the LeTourneau Athletics family after spending the past two seasons at the University of Texas-Tyler, where she was an assistant under head coach Lyndsay Mashe. The Mansfield, Texas native has deep ties to the American Southwest Conference, having spent all four years of her playing career at East Texas Baptist University where she was named 2013 ASC East Division Freshman of the Year, 2015 ASC East Division Most Valuable Player, earned three ASC All-Tournament team selections, and was a 2015 AVCA All-American.

“I am very excited to be the Head Volleyball Coach at LeTourneau University,” said Matthews. “I feel God has led me to LETU to help these young women excel on the volleyball court, in the classroom, and with their relationship with the Lord.” “I want my athletes to be better women when they graduate, and I believe this program has so much potential, and I am excited to build on what this program has accomplished in the past.” “My hopes are to create a culture of competitive grit, great work ethic, winning, and most of all, a family environment.” “I am very passionate about volleyball, and one of the biggest components in my coaching philosophy is that you should win in everything that you do, whether that be on the court, in the classroom, your relationships and even when you lose.” “I want to thank Terri Deike and the search committee for this amazing opportunity.”

Matthews finished her career as a Tiger with 1,448 kills and 1,222 digs and still ranks in the top 10 in four career categories at ETBU (kills, aces, digs, blocks). A December 2016 graduate of East Texas Baptist, Matthews holds a degree in kinesiology and has also gained coaching experience working with the East Texas Juniors Volleyball Club for four seasons along with working camps in Mansfield, Spring Hill, Hallsville, and Beckville.

Date and time for a press conference to formally introduce Matthews will be announced early next week.

