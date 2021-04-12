Longview Getting Turf For Baseball And Softball

Longview ISD to improve facilities joins marketing partnership.

During their April 12 regular meeting, the Longview ISD Board of Trustees approved several resolutions to improve various district facilities and install turf to baseball and softball fields.

Board members also approved an $81,300 service agreement with the Region VII Education Service Center for instructional leadership and training; and waived $335.10 in property tax penalties and interest due to an oversight by a subcontractor for the Gregg Central Appraisal District.

READ FULL RELEASE HERE: https://w3.lisd.org/news/article/04122021-board.html

Lobo Athletics to partner with ‘Gameday.’

A new communications partnership looks to take Lobo Athletics to the next level. Coming at no cost to LISD taxpayers, the agreement stands to provide top-notch coverage and publicity for ALL Lobo sports.

READ FULL RELEASE HERE: https://w3.lisd.org/news/article/04122021-gameday.html

Longview High sets multiple graduation options.

Longview ISD provides multiple graduation options for seniors to select for their final steps at Longview High School.

READ FULL RELEASE HERE: https://w3.lisd.org/news/article/2021-grad-plans.html