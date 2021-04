The man accused of killing an East Texas preacher made his first appearance in court Monday by video conferencing. Twenty-one-year-old Mytrez Deunte Woolen pleaded not guilty to Capital Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon for allegedly fatally shooting Pastor Mark McWilliams and injuring two others on Jan. 3 at Starrville Methodist Church in Winona. Woolen faces a possible death sentence if convicted. He remains in the Smith County jail under $3.5 million bond.