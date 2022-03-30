Man Pleads Guilty To Tax Violation

Smith County Man Guilty of Federal Income Tax Violation

TYLER, Texas –Anthony D. Klein, 47, of Whitehouse, pleaded guilty in the Eastern District of Texas to evading or defeating tax today before U.S. Magistrate Judge John D. Love.

According to information presented in court, for the tax year 2016, Klein filed an IRS Form 1040, U.S. Individual Income Tax Return, with the Internal Revenue Service. On that form, he claimed that he had no taxable income and was entitled to $5,836.00 credits. However, he had a taxable income of approximately $538,188.07 in 2016. In filing the return, Klein intended to evade and defeat the payment of income tax that was due and owing to the United States.

Klein admitted that the tax loss for tax year 2016 is $194,780; for tax year 2017 is $98,431.00; for tax year 2018 is $74,191.00; and for tax year 2019 is $36,890.00, for a total tax loss of $404,292.00.

Klein faces up to five years in federal prison. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the court will determine the sentencing based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be after completing a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

The Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan R. Jackson was prosecutor.