Many Fannin County Residents Opposed to Wind Farms

Fannin County Courthouse

TSN – At the recent Fannin County Commissioners Court Meeting, residents asked commissioners to prevent an energy company from building a $250 million wind farm with up to 60 turbines that would each stand 800 feet tall. They’ve been fighting the proposed development since it came up in 2022. Residents worry the eye sores would hurt the county’s growth, tax revenue, and property values. They want the county to approve a moratorium to delay the building of wind farms for three years in hopes that by then more regulations will be issued at the state level.

