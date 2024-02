The Sulphur Springs Senior Center is holding its annual Valentine and Mardi Gras party tomorrow at 11am and one of the highlights will be North Hopkins ISD FCCLA gumbo. The party will also have Bread Pudding with Vannilla Bean Rum Sauce, courtesy of Cherished Catering and Events. There will also be more food, games and live music from Sentimental Journey. Many thanks to Saputo for their sponsorship.