Meeting Set For Discussion Of A Possible Short-Term  Rental Ordinance 

 

 

 The City of Paris is considering an ordinance related to short-term  rental properties. The safety and comfort of those renting STRs and fairness for local  hotel operators guide the process. The city is hosting an informational meeting and time  to solicit input from local STR owners and operators at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 26, in  the City Council Chambers, 107 East Kaufman Street. 

Short-term rental properties are commonly reserved for 30 days or less using online  services like VRBO or Airbnb. STR properties are often single-family homes, individual  units of multifamily properties or secondary structures like garage apartments. 

A recently formed committee reviewed ordinances in use by other cities and selected a  Frisco, Texas, document as a pattern for a local ordinance. 

“The goal is to create a practical instrument to ensure STRs are equipped with safety  equipment like smoke detectors and fire extinguishers,” Deputy City Manager Robert  Vine said. “The Frisco ordinance also requires STR operators to provide 24/7  emergency contact numbers, evacuation plans, parking information and trash collection  schedules to all renters.” 

Local hotels and motels must provide similar equipment and information for the safety of  their customers. Hoteliers also collect Hotel Occupancy Tax, or HOT tax, on room  rentals. The Frisco ordinance also requires the collection of HOT tax to maintain  fairness in the hospitality marketplace. 

The March 26 meeting is open to the public, and anyone who owns or operates STR  properties or is considering entering the business is encouraged to attend. More  information, including a link to the Frisco ordinance, can be found at  ParisTexas.gov/STR. 

