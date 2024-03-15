Paris Police Report For Friday, March 15

Paris Officers responded to the 2800 block of Cypress Drive about a vehicle burglary. Several suspects were caught on camera entering or trying to enter several vehicles in the area. Identifying information and credit cards were taken from one vehicle. A civilian recovered some of the property in the Booker T. Washington Homes complex and returned it to the victim. Officers obtained video evidence as well as fingerprint evidence from the scene.

The department received multiple reports of flooding, with vehicles stuck in high water in the areas listed below.

SE 12th St and Old Jefferson Rd

500 Clarksville St

300 Pine Bluff St

SE 24th ST and Lamar Ave

500 NW Loop 286

SW 7th St and Bonham St

3200 Clarksville (drainage area near Harmony Apts)

1700 Clarksville St

500 Lamar Ave

500 E Houston St

On Thursday, March 14, officers made eight traffic stops, arrested three adults, and answered 111 calls for service.

Captain John T. Bull