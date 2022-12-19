Monday’s Sports

Carthage Lands No. 9
NFL
Sunday
Saints (5-9) 21 – Falcons (5-9) 18
Jaguars (6-6) 40 – Cowboys (10-4) 34 OT
Chiefs (11-3) 30 – Texans (1-12) 24
Monday
Rams (4-9) at Green Bay Packers (5-8) at 7:15 pm ESPN-ABC-ESPN+
NBA
Monday
Spurs (9-20) at Houston Rockets (9-20) at 7:00 pm
Mavericks (15-15) at Minneapolis Timberwolves (14-15) at 7:00 pm
Bucks (21-8) at New Orleans Pelicans (18-11) at 7:00 pm
Trail Blazers (17-13) at Oklahoma City Thunder (12-18) at 7:00 pm
NHL
Monday
Stars (18-8-6) at Columbus Blue Jackets (16-18-2) at 6:00 pm
FIFA World Cup
Argentina 3 – France 3
Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties to win the 2022 World Cup after a 3-3 draw in a thrilling final.
HIGH SCHOOL
Bonham ISD is searching for a new football coach after Kyle Dezern will not return for his fourth season as the head coach of the Purple Warriors. Dezern, who took over in 2020, bought the team to the playoffs in his second season but could only amass nine wins in three years.
After a one-year absence, the Carthage Bulldogs were back in full stride and won their ninth state championship in 14 years. The Bulldogs dominated the Wimberley Texans, 42-0. Coach Scott Surratt has nine state championships in his career, with only seven total playoff losses. Carthage was the number-one team to start the season and ended the year by proving everyone right.
Aledo won its eleventh state title.
Other state winners are
DeSoto, Duncanville, Aledo, South Oak Cliff, China Springs, Carthage, Franklin, Gunter, Hawley, Albany, Westbrook, and Benjamin