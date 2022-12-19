Monday’s Sports

Carthage Lands No. 9

NFL

Sunday

Saints (5-9) 21 – Falcons (5-9) 18

Jaguars (6-6) 40 – Cowboys (10-4) 34 OT

Chiefs (11-3) 30 – Texans (1-12) 24

Monday

Rams (4-9) at Green Bay Packers (5-8) at 7:15 pm ESPN-ABC-ESPN+

NBA

Monday

Spurs (9-20) at Houston Rockets (9-20) at 7:00 pm

Mavericks (15-15) at Minneapolis Timberwolves (14-15) at 7:00 pm

Bucks (21-8) at New Orleans Pelicans (18-11) at 7:00 pm

Trail Blazers (17-13) at Oklahoma City Thunder (12-18) at 7:00 pm

NHL

Monday

Stars (18-8-6) at Columbus Blue Jackets (16-18-2) at 6:00 pm

FIFA World Cup

Argentina 3 – France 3

Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties to win the 2022 World Cup after a 3-3 draw in a thrilling final.

HIGH SCHOOL

Bonham ISD is searching for a new football coach after Kyle Dezern will not return for his fourth season as the head coach of the Purple Warriors. Dezern, who took over in 2020, bought the team to the playoffs in his second season but could only amass nine wins in three years.

After a one-year absence, the Carthage Bulldogs were back in full stride and won their ninth state championship in 14 years. The Bulldogs dominated the Wimberley Texans, 42-0. Coach Scott Surratt has nine state championships in his career, with only seven total playoff losses. Carthage was the number-one team to start the season and ended the year by proving everyone right.

Aledo won its eleventh state title.

Other state winners are

DeSoto, Duncanville, Aledo, South Oak Cliff, China Springs, Carthage, Franklin, Gunter, Hawley, Albany, Westbrook, and Benjamin