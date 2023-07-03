Monday’s Sports

Chicago White Sox will shut down Michael Kopech - AP Photo/David Banks

MLB

Sunday

Astros (46-38) 5 – Rangers (50-34) 3

Monday

Astros (46-38) at Arlington Rangers (50-34) at 1:05 pm

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle will feature 42 first-or second-time selections, including 26 players making their All-Star debuts.

American and National League pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday for the July 11 game, and along with a young crop of participants is one mainstay: Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw. He’s making his 10th All-Star appearance, second only to the Los Angeles Angels Mike Trout, who they selected to his 11th All-Star Game. The other NL pitchers are all first- or second-time selections save for San Diego Padres closer Josh Hader, who made his fifth All-Star team.

The Chicago White Sox will shut down Michael Kopech of Mt Pleasant through the All-Star break, placing the right-hander on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation. White Sox manager Pedro Grifol (GRIF-ol) told reporters in Oakland that they expect Kopech to rejoin the rotation immediately after the All-Star break ends mid-month with a three-game series at Atlanta.

NFL

Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts and free agent Demetrius Taylor were suspended indefinitely, through at least the 2023 season, for betting on NFL games last season. In addition, they added Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (PET-tee FAIR) to the list for six games for betting on other sports at the workplace.