Monday’s Sports

NFL
Sunday
Texans (5-4) 30 – Bengals (5-4) 27
Vikings (6-4) 27 – Saints (5-5) 19
Cowboys (6-3) 49 – Giants (2-8) 17
Dak Prescott accounts for five TDs as the Cowboys overpowered the Giants 49-17 for the 12th straight home victory.
Monday
Broncos (3-5) at Orchard Park Bils (5-4) at 7:15 pm ABC/ESPN
NBA
Sunday
Rockets (6-3) 107 – Nuggets (8-2) 104
Mavericks (8-2) 136 – Pelicans (4-6) 124
Kyrie Irving made 7-of-10 3-pointers and scored 35 points. And Luka Doncic has half of his 30 points in the 42-ppoint third quarter. The Mavericks beat the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 136-124.
NHL
Sunday
Stars (10-3-1) 8 – Wild (5-8-2) 3
Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston each score twice helping the Dallas Stars do in the Minnesota Wild 8-3 on Sunday.
COLLEGE
Texas A&M fired coach Jimbo Fisher on Sunday, a move that will cost the school more than $75 million and end a tenure that began six years ago with the Aggies presenting him an engraved national championship trophy missing only the year. Instead of winning a title, Fisher went 45-25 and 27-21 in the Southeastern Conference, never winning more than nine games in any season. The Aggies are 6-4 with two games left, coming off a 51-10 victory against Mississippi State on Saturday night in College Station.
Georgia extended its streak of weeks being top-ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 to 22 on Sunday, giving the Bulldogs the second-longest run at No. 1 in the 87-year history of the college football poll. The longest No. 1 streak belongs to USC. The Trojans spent 33 straight in the polls at No. 1 from 2003 to 2005.
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Ohio State
- Florida State
- Washington
- Oregon
- Texas
- Alabama
- Louisville
- Oregon State
The four-game road trip to start the season closed out for the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team with an 86-64 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons on Sunday afternoon at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. After the first four games on the road, the Lions host Science & Arts on Wednesday at 7:00 pm for their home opener.
For the 12th year in a row, the Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team is playing in the postseason. The Lions are seeded eighth in the Southland Conference Tournament and play fifth-seed Northwestern State on Thursday at Corpus Christi in the first round at 3:00 pm.
HIGH SCHOOL
Area
6A DI RII
Rockwall Heath vs. Duncanville at McKinney on Friday at 7:00 pm
Rockwall vs. Waxahachie at Allen on Saturday at 1:00 pm
6A DII RII
Wylie East vs. DeSoto at Choctaw Stadium on Friday at 7:00 pm
North Forney vs. Cedar Hill at Hanby on Friday at 7:00 pm
5A DI RII
Lone Star vs. Forney at Allen on Friday at 7:00 pm
Longview vs. Reedy at Mesquite Memorial on Friday at 7:00 pm
5A DII RII
Midlothian vs. Marshall at Athens on Friday at 7:00 pm
South Oak Cliff vs. Melissa at the Star on Saturday at 7:00 pm
Lovejoy vs. Ennis at Wildcat Ram on Friday at 7:30 pm
Texas High vs. Mansfield Summit at Sulphur Springs on Friday at 7:30 pm
4A DI RII
Alvarado vs. Celina at Ranger Stadium on Friday at 7:30 pm
Anna vs. China Springs at Joshua on Friday at 7:30 pm
4A DII RII
Aubrey vs. Van at Royse City on Friday at 7:30 pm
Sunnyvale vs. Gilmer at Rose on Thursday at 7:00 pm
Pleasant Grove vs. Caddo Mills at Melissa on Thursday at 6:30 pm
Carthage vs. Van Alstyne at Mt Pleasant on Friday at 7:00 pm
3A DI RII
Winnsboro vs. Teague at Lions Stadium on Friday at 7:30 pm
Tatum vs. Whitney at Dallas Kincaid on Friday at 7:00 pm
Grandview vs. Pottsboro at Mesquite Memorial on Thursday at 7:00 pm
Malakoff vs. Mt Vernon at Rose on Friday at 7:30 pm
3A DII RII
Jacksboro vs. Bells at Denton on Friday at 7:00 pm
Holiday vs. Leonard at Weatherford on Friday at 7:00 pm
Gunter vs. Center View at Denton on Thursday at 7:00 pm
3A DII RIII
West Rusk vs, New Diana at Henderson on Friday at 7:00 pm
Hooks vs. Daingerfield at Pittsburg on Friday at 7:00 pm
Harmony vs. Arp at Hallsville on Friday at 7:30 pm
Newton vs. New Boston at Carthage on Thursday at 7:00 pm
2A DI RIII
Cooper vs. Shelbyville at Bullard on Friday at 7:00 pm
Beckville vs. Garrison at Lobo on Thursday at 7:00 pm
Timpson vs. Wolfe City at Gladewater on Friday at 7:00 pm
Centerville vs. Honey Grove at Mineola on Friday at 7:00 pm
2A DII RIII
James Bowie vs. Deweyville at San Augustine on Friday at 7:00 pm
Mart vs. Overton at Crockett on Friday at 7:00 pm
Tenaha vs. Dawson at Athens on Thursday at 7:00 pm
Lovelady vs. Hico at Belton on Friday at 7:00 pm
1A DI RIII
Union Hill vs. Bryson at Oakwood on Friday at 7:00 pm