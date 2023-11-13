Monday’s Sports

NFL

Sunday

Texans (5-4) 30 – Bengals (5-4) 27

Vikings (6-4) 27 – Saints (5-5) 19

Cowboys (6-3) 49 – Giants (2-8) 17

Dak Prescott accounts for five TDs as the Cowboys overpowered the Giants 49-17 for the 12th straight home victory.

Monday

Broncos (3-5) at Orchard Park Bils (5-4) at 7:15 pm ABC/ESPN

NBA

Sunday

Rockets (6-3) 107 – Nuggets (8-2) 104

Mavericks (8-2) 136 – Pelicans (4-6) 124

Kyrie Irving made 7-of-10 3-pointers and scored 35 points. And Luka Doncic has half of his 30 points in the 42-ppoint third quarter. The Mavericks beat the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 136-124.

NHL

Sunday

Stars (10-3-1) 8 – Wild (5-8-2) 3

Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston each score twice helping the Dallas Stars do in the Minnesota Wild 8-3 on Sunday.

COLLEGE

Texas A&M fired coach Jimbo Fisher on Sunday, a move that will cost the school more than $75 million and end a tenure that began six years ago with the Aggies presenting him an engraved national championship trophy missing only the year. Instead of winning a title, Fisher went 45-25 and 27-21 in the Southeastern Conference, never winning more than nine games in any season. The Aggies are 6-4 with two games left, coming off a 51-10 victory against Mississippi State on Saturday night in College Station.

Georgia extended its streak of weeks being top-ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 to 22 on Sunday, giving the Bulldogs the second-longest run at No. 1 in the 87-year history of the college football poll. The longest No. 1 streak belongs to USC. The Trojans spent 33 straight in the polls at No. 1 from 2003 to 2005.

Georgia Michigan Ohio State Florida State Washington Oregon Texas Alabama Louisville Oregon State

The four-game road trip to start the season closed out for the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team with an 86-64 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons on Sunday afternoon at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. After the first four games on the road, the Lions host Science & Arts on Wednesday at 7:00 pm for their home opener.

For the 12th year in a row, the Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team is playing in the postseason. The Lions are seeded eighth in the Southland Conference Tournament and play fifth-seed Northwestern State on Thursday at Corpus Christi in the first round at 3:00 pm.

HIGH SCHOOL

Area

6A DI RII

Rockwall Heath vs. Duncanville at McKinney on Friday at 7:00 pm

Rockwall vs. Waxahachie at Allen on Saturday at 1:00 pm

6A DII RII

Wylie East vs. DeSoto at Choctaw Stadium on Friday at 7:00 pm

North Forney vs. Cedar Hill at Hanby on Friday at 7:00 pm

5A DI RII

Lone Star vs. Forney at Allen on Friday at 7:00 pm

Longview vs. Reedy at Mesquite Memorial on Friday at 7:00 pm

5A DII RII

Midlothian vs. Marshall at Athens on Friday at 7:00 pm

South Oak Cliff vs. Melissa at the Star on Saturday at 7:00 pm

Lovejoy vs. Ennis at Wildcat Ram on Friday at 7:30 pm

Texas High vs. Mansfield Summit at Sulphur Springs on Friday at 7:30 pm

4A DI RII

Alvarado vs. Celina at Ranger Stadium on Friday at 7:30 pm

Anna vs. China Springs at Joshua on Friday at 7:30 pm

4A DII RII

Aubrey vs. Van at Royse City on Friday at 7:30 pm

Sunnyvale vs. Gilmer at Rose on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Pleasant Grove vs. Caddo Mills at Melissa on Thursday at 6:30 pm

Carthage vs. Van Alstyne at Mt Pleasant on Friday at 7:00 pm

3A DI RII

Winnsboro vs. Teague at Lions Stadium on Friday at 7:30 pm

Tatum vs. Whitney at Dallas Kincaid on Friday at 7:00 pm

Grandview vs. Pottsboro at Mesquite Memorial on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Malakoff vs. Mt Vernon at Rose on Friday at 7:30 pm

3A DII RII

Jacksboro vs. Bells at Denton on Friday at 7:00 pm

Holiday vs. Leonard at Weatherford on Friday at 7:00 pm

Gunter vs. Center View at Denton on Thursday at 7:00 pm

3A DII RIII

West Rusk vs, New Diana at Henderson on Friday at 7:00 pm

Hooks vs. Daingerfield at Pittsburg on Friday at 7:00 pm

Harmony vs. Arp at Hallsville on Friday at 7:30 pm

Newton vs. New Boston at Carthage on Thursday at 7:00 pm

2A DI RIII

Cooper vs. Shelbyville at Bullard on Friday at 7:00 pm

Beckville vs. Garrison at Lobo on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Timpson vs. Wolfe City at Gladewater on Friday at 7:00 pm

Centerville vs. Honey Grove at Mineola on Friday at 7:00 pm

2A DII RIII

James Bowie vs. Deweyville at San Augustine on Friday at 7:00 pm

Mart vs. Overton at Crockett on Friday at 7:00 pm

Tenaha vs. Dawson at Athens on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Lovelady vs. Hico at Belton on Friday at 7:00 pm

1A DI RIII

Union Hill vs. Bryson at Oakwood on Friday at 7:00 pm