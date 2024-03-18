Monday’s Sports

Photo - Myrodge McGill

NBA

Sunday

Mavericks (39-29) 107 – Nuggets (47-21) 105

Spurs (15-53) 122 – Nets (26-42) 115

Kyrie Irving made a running left-handed shot at the buzzer, capped a wild final 26 seconds, and gave the Mavericks a 107-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets Sunday. The Mavs pulled even with Phoenix as part of a virtual three-way tie with Sacramento for the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Tuesday

Rockets (32-35) at Washington DC Wizards (11-57) at 6:00 pm

Pelicans (41-26) at Brooklyn Nets (26-42) at 6:30 pm

Mavericks (39-29) at San Antonio Spurs (15-53) at 7:00 pm

NHL

Saturday

Stars (41-19-9) 4 – Kings (34-22-11) 1

Wednesday

Coyotes (28-35-5) at Dallas Stars (41-19-9) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

NCAAW

Dawn Staley and South Carolina could see familiar faces on their path to an undefeated season. The Gamecocks, named the No. 1 overall seed in the women’s NCAA tournament Sunday, are looking to become the 10th women’s basketball team to go unbeaten for an entire season. They had a chance last season before falling short against Caitlin (KATE-lin) Clark and Iowa in the Final Four. The Hawkeyes received the other No. 1 seed in the Albany Regional on Sunday. The two teams wouldn’t face off until the national championship game. Iowa is a one-seed for the first time since 1992.

NCAAM

Defending national champion UConn, a day removed from winning the Big East tournament and improving to 31-3, was chosen as the men’s No. 1 overall seed Sunday during the NCAA tournament selection show. The Huskies, who have won seven in a row and finished 7-2 this season against teams in the Associated Press Top 25, are joined on the 1 line by Houston, Purdue, and North Carolina. These are three teams that have been consistently in the top 10 during 2023-24 but lost in their respective conference tournaments last week.

SOFTBALL

Battling inclement all day on Saturday, the Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team fell 14-1 in five innings to the Southeastern Louisiana Lady Lions at the John Cain Family Field. The series finale between the Lions and the Lady Lions began as scheduled on Saturday afternoon, but a lightning delay of seven hours and 40 minutes followed while the game was at the bottom of the second. The game resumed on Saturday night, with Southeastern winning the series sweep.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Friday

DeKalb 6 – Atlanta 5

Edgewood 8 – Lone Oak 6

No. 2 Forney 4 – Robinson 3

Hughes Springs 10 – Daingerfield 1

No. 1 Melissa 9 – Sherman 0

Troup 13 – Elysian Fields 0

Van 5 – Brownsboro 0

BASEBALL

Friday

Alba-Golden 9 – North Hopkins 5

Atlanta 2 – DeKalb 0

Edgewood 11 – Windthorst 0

Ennis 4 – Red Oak 3

No. 7 Forney 13 – Terrell 2

Holliday 9 – Edgewood 1

Honey Grove 11 – Celeste 0

Kilgore 3 – Henderson 0

Liberty Eylau 7 – North Lamar 3

Mabank 14 – Athens 1

Marshall 5 – Pine Tree 3

New Boston 16 – Paul Pewitt 1

Pittsburg 8 – Paris 2

Pleasant Grove 13 – Sulphur Springs 3

Ranchview 11 – Caddo Mills 1

No. 17 Rockwall Heath 3 – No. 15 Rockwall 1

Spring Hill 10 – Center 0

Tatum 15 – Waskom 2

Troup 11 – Elysian Fields 3

No. 18 Whitehouse 12 – Tyler Lions 2

Wills Point 5 – Canton 3