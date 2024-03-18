Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Hess Gravely Sales Event Header
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad

Texas Rangers Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Frisco

 

At the request of the Frisco Police Department, the Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on March 16th, 2024, in the 5500 block of Lorraine Drive in Frisco. Frisco Police Officers were responding to a Burglary at the time of the incident. The suspect opened fire on the Officers and Officers returned fire. The suspect, 42-year-old Donavan Ray Favors of Dallas was killed. There is no threat to the public. This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.

Donavan Ray Favors

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved