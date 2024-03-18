Texas Rangers Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Frisco

At the request of the Frisco Police Department, the Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on March 16th, 2024, in the 5500 block of Lorraine Drive in Frisco. Frisco Police Officers were responding to a Burglary at the time of the incident. The suspect opened fire on the Officers and Officers returned fire. The suspect, 42-year-old Donavan Ray Favors of Dallas was killed. There is no threat to the public. This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.