Monday’s Sports

Mark Cuban

MLB

Major League Baseball players ignored claims by clubs that they need to take additional pay cuts. Instead, they propose that they receive a far higher percentage of salaries and commit to a more extended schedule as part of a counteroffer to start the coronavirus-delayed season. Players suggested a 114-game regular season Sunday, up from 82 in management’s offer, a person familiar with the plan told The Associated Press. Done that way, the World Series could extend past Thanksgiving.

NBA

Like most others who attended Sunday’s vigil outside Dallas Police headquarters, they wore masks, but as tall professional basketball players, they naturally were conspicuous among the peaceful crowd. That was more than fine by Mavericks Dwight Powell, Justin Jackson, Jalen Brunson, and Maxi Kleber. And by Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who tends to stand out in any crowd. Sunday’s gathering was about honoring the memory of George Floyd, having honest dialogue about police brutality and racial injustice, and taking steps to heal, collectively.

MLS

The Major League Soccer Players Association voted to approve economic concessions for this season, including across-the-board salary cuts, while also agreeing to play in a proposed summer tournament in Orlando, Florida. The proposal, made public by the union Sunday night, will now be sent back to the league for approval by team owners.

INDYCAR

The season opener for the NTT IndyCar Series will take place on June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway. It will be closed to the public due to coronavirus safety concerns. Eddie Gossage, TMS president, and general manager talks about other safety measures.

COLLEGE

The College Football Hall of Fame is boarded up and assessing damage from a destructive night of protests in downtown Atlanta. Officials moved the facility’s most valuable trophies and artifacts to a secure facility in case additional trouble breaks out amid nationwide unrest over the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded to police that he could not breathe.