Monday’s Sports

Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions

MLB

Angels (10-10) 4 – Houston (10-11) 2

White Sox (12-9) 8 – Texas (9-13) 4

NHL

Saturday

Dallas (20-15-12) 2 0 Red Wings (17-25-8) 1

NJCAA

Former Baylor Lady Bears and the university were surprised and find it hard to picture Baylor without their former coach, Kim Mulkey. Mulkey spent 21 seasons with Baylor and said she would land at LSU, closer to her hometown.

LSC

In a battle of two of the nation’s top teams, the No. 6 Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions fell in a pair of extra-inning games to the No. 10 Oklahoma Christian University Eagles on Sunday. The Eagles scored in the bottom of the eighth inning in each game with walk-off wins. It was 2-1 in the opener and 5-4 in the second contest. The Lions are now 25-12 overall and 18-6 in the Lone Star Conference.

RXIV

The Northeast Eagles lost to Bossier Parish in the first to three, 5-2 last Thursday. The final two games were Sunday. In softball, Tyler Junior College swept the Lady Eagles 9-7, 7-0. Kilgore swept the Lady Eagles Saturday.

HIGH SCHOOL

5A

Sulphur Springs seeding will be at 6:00 Monday evening in Mt Pleasant against Hallsville. Both are tied for fist-place with 11-1 records.

4A

Spring Hill vs. Gilmer at Hallsville Friday 6:00 pm

Paris vs. Bullard at Grand Saline (2-3) Friday 6:00 pm

3A

White Oak at Elysian Fields (2-3) Thursday 6:00 pm

New Diana vs. Troup at LeTourneau (2-3) Thursday 6:00 pm

Hughes Springs vs. Tatum at Spring Hill Thursday 6:30 pm. Saturday, Hughes Springs and White Oak met for the third time this season for seeding. Hughes Springs won 6-5 last March, and White Oak came up with a 2-1 on April 13. Hughes Springs took the seeding 5-1 to improve 22-3 and earn the district’s top seed in 3A.

2A

Union Grove vs. Cayuga (2-3) Thursday 5:30 pm

BASEBALL

Atlanta defeated Dekalb, 6-1 Friday

Texas High claimed a playoff berth by beating Mt Pleasant 17-2.

Lufkin christened its new baseball facility last weekend with a 7-1 win over Livingston.

A fast and aggressive pup decided sitting on the sidelines was boring during a recent high school track meet in Utah. During the last leg of the varsity girls 4×200-meter relay at the 2021 Grizzly Invitational, Holly the dog got away from her owners and pounced right in pace. Video posted online shows Holly pawing her way past the other competitors, eventually chasing down the lead runner, Gracie Laney, and passing her just before the finish line. Is track going to the dogs?