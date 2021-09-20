Monday’s Sports

NFL

Player AOL, Clock blacks out, a camera guy blocks coach and a game-winning 56-yard field goal decided the game 20-17 Dallas over Chargers.

Dallas (1-1) 20 – Chargers (1-1) 17

Browns (1-1) 31 – Texans (1-1) 21

Panthers (2-0) 26 – Saints (1-1) 7

The Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ run in September, it’s over. He was intercepted late in the third quarter, one of two turnovers by the Chiefs that led to a 36-35 loss to Baltimore on Sunday night. It was Kansas City’s first September defeat since Sept. 18, 2016. The Chiefs had won 15 in a row in the month since then.

MLB

Houston (88-61) 7 – Diamondbacks (48-101) 6

White Sox (86-64) 7 – Texas (55-94) 2

Monday

Texas at New York 6:05 pm

Houston at Los Angeles 8:38 pm

LSC

In the anticipated rematch of the 2017 NCAA Division II National Championship, the No. 1 West Florida Argonauts defeated the No. 13 Texas A&M University-Commerce football team, 35-17, at Memorial Stadium in front of 8,269 fans on Saturday evening. As a result, the Lions fall to 1-2 on the season.

Down a set and just four points from losing the match, the Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds rallied to defeat the Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team in five sets on Friday night at the Field House. The Greyhounds won the fifth set by a score of 15-10. On Saturday afternoon, the West Texas A&M Lady Buffs swept the Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team, 3-0, at The Field House.

In the first race outside of the state of Texas this season, the Texas A&M University-Commerce cross country team placed 17th at the Southern Stampede eight-kilometer race hosted by Southern Missouri State on Saturday morning.

HIGH SCHOOL

Undefeated teams after Week 4

4A

Kaufman, Anna, Argyle, TY Chapel Hill, Kilgore, Athens, Mabank, Caddo Mills, Quinlan Ford, Gilmer

3A

Mt Vernon, Tatum, West Rusk, Troup, Harmony, Chisum, Cooper, Beckville,

Royse City, Ennis, Texas High

De Queen 14 – Fouke 7

The De Queen Leopards’ 28-game football losing streak ended before a partisan fired up crowd Friday night at Leopard Stadium. So fired up that the fans in attendance rushed onto the field in celebration, according to football coach Brad Chesshir.

High School Standings for Week 4