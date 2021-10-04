Monday’s Sports

Cowboys’ cornerback Trevon Diggs (7), Nashon Wright (25), and others celebrate Diggs interception of a Carolina Panthers’ Sam Darnold pass in the second half. AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

NFL

Cowboys (3-1) 36 – Panthers (3-1) 28

Bills (3-1) 40 – Houston (1-3) 0

Ezekiel Elliott had a vintage showing against Carolina with 143 yards and a 47-yard run. That is the longest he has had since his rookie year. But, again, it was Dallas 36-Carolina 28.

They had a GOAT parade in Boston before a significant reunion in New England, but Tom Brady walked out with a win over his former team, sending the Bucs to 3-1 on the year.

MLB

Indians (80-82) 6 – Texas (80-102) 0

Astros (96-67) 7 – Athletics (86-76) 6

The Giants won the National League West.

There are three days left of Major League Baseball’s regular season, and the AL Wild Card is coming down to the wire. The Yankees now have an opportunity to clinch an AL Wild Card spot with a win against the Rays on Friday in the Bronx.

LSC

Carandal Hale, J.T. Smith, and Koby Leavatts scored at least two touchdowns for the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team. It got them to a 72-6 win over Fort Lauderdale. In addition, the Lions scored a program-record nine rushing touchdowns on Saturday evening at Memorial Stadium. The lopsided win helps the Lions move back to a winning record of 3-2 overall, and up next is Saginaw Valley State next Saturday, October 9 at 4:00 pm Commerce.

HIGH SCHOOL-

Undefeated Football teams after six weeks –

5A

Royse City, Ennis, Texas High

4A

Kaufman, Kilgore, Quinlan Ford, Caddo Mills

3A

Mt Vernon, Harmony, West Rusk, Chisum

2A

Cooper, Beckville

VOLLEYBALL

Harmony over Chapel Hill MP 3-0

Mt Pleasant over Pine Tree 3-1

Ore City 3 – Gladewater 2

Hughes Springs beats Daingerfield 3-0